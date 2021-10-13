Long-range budget planning, risk management part of new role

Roseville, CA – Roseville City School District (RCSD) announced the appointment of Amy Banks as Associate Superintendent of Business Services, effective November 30, 2021.

In her new role, Banks will oversee long-range budget planning, risk management, new facilities construction, supervision of accounting, payroll, maintenance, transportation, information systems support, food services, purchasing and warehousing.

“Amy brings an insightful perspective to this new role within our district.” Derk Garcia, Superintendent

Banks has served as the Director of Education Service for RCSD since 2015, where she has been instrumental in providing oversight to the district’s categorical budgets. She has negotiated certificated staff contracts and was a part of the construction planning team. She has also served as a site principal and assistant principal for a neighboring district.

“This position is crucial to our growth and long-term planning and without exception, Amy makes decisions based on the needs of our students and staff.” said Superintendent Derk Garcia.

Background

Banks holds a Masters of Arts-School Administration Credential from La Verne University, a Multiple Subject Teaching Credential from Sonoma State University, a Bachelors of Arts in Liberal Studies from California State University, Sacramento and has earned a Chief Business Officer (CBO) Certification from California Association of School Business Officials.