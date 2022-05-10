Honoring those who make our freedom possible

Roseville, Calif. Come out to Roseville this Saturday, May 14th for American Speedway Armed Forces Night. Grab your veterans and active military people and bring them to the All American Speedway where they will be honored.

Races for the night include NASCAR/Berco Late Model Twins, Modifieds, Riebes Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Mini-Cup/Bando, and the always popular Trailer Bash. Gates open at 5:00 PM, Opening Ceremony starts at 6:00 PM.

All American Speedway will honor those who make our freedom possible. The first 100 active duty military or veterans that enter the gate will receive a merchandise swag bag to thank them for their service.

A full slate of NASCAR excitement is scheduled. The second Riebes Auto Parts Trailer Bash brings a hard-hitting end to a big night of action in Roseville. Time: 5:00PM to 9:00 PM

Ticket Pricing

General Admission : $20.00

Juniors 6-12: $15.00

Ages 5 & Under : Free

All ticket types will be checked upon entrance please have proof of age easily accessible and available where necessary

Pricing fee above is prior to fees and taxes from Eventbrite ticketing

Parking controlled by At The Grounds. Please enter At The Grounds parking lot off of Junction Blvd. This will be the only parking available for guests.

No refunds on tickets

