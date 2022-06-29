Family fun celebration in Roseville 2022
Roseville, Calif. – The 4th of July fireworks mark their return to Roseville with a colorful celebration of family-fun this July 4th.
Presented by @the Grounds and the City of Roseville, admission is free and gates will open earlier this year at 4:00 pm. Food concessions and children’s activities will be available. Guests are invited to bring blankets and chairs.
Quick Info
- No outside food, beverage, or coolers permitted. Sealed water is ok.
- Some activities and may include a fee.
- $10 parking per vehicle (cash only)
- Fireworks scheduled to begin between 9:15 and 9:30 pm.
- Food vendors will be onsite offering tasty treats. Last year they included corn dogs and burritos to ice cream and smoothies!
IMPORTANT: We are encouraging carpooling and utilizing the free parking garages in downtown Roseville. Parking is very limited.