Family fun celebration in Roseville 2022

Roseville, Calif. – The 4th of July fireworks mark their return to Roseville with a colorful celebration of family-fun this July 4th.

Presented by @the Grounds and the City of Roseville, admission is free and gates will open earlier this year at 4:00 pm. Food concessions and children’s activities will be available. Guests are invited to bring blankets and chairs.

Quick Info

No outside food, beverage, or coolers permitted. Sealed water is ok.

Some activities and may include a fee.

$10 parking per vehicle (cash only)

Fireworks scheduled to begin between 9:15 and 9:30 pm.

Food vendors will be onsite offering tasty treats. Last year they included corn dogs and burritos to ice cream and smoothies!

IMPORTANT: We are encouraging carpooling and utilizing the free parking garages in downtown Roseville. Parking is very limited.