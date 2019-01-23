Sports and Event Center in Roseville to Host Major Events

ROSEVILLE, Calif. – Construction of the new Placer Valley Sports and Event Center will begin later this month with the completion opening up opportunities for major amateur sports competitions, large meetings, trade shows, concerts and other events @the Grounds in Roseville.

The Event Center is expected to have an estimated $12 million annual economic impact at the former Placer County Fairgrounds – and help make the region a popular destination for large events.

The high-profile project is a collaboration between Placer County, City of Roseville and Placer Valley Tourism.

“The Event Center is truly a one-of-a-kind facility that will help meet the community’s needs for a large event space while serving as the centerpiece for the further transformation of the decades-old fairgrounds,” said Kirk Uhler, Chairman of the Placer County Board of Supervisors.

“The Event Center is an excellent example of how a public-private partnership can work and benefit everyone.” Kirk Uhler, Chairman of the Placer County Board of Supervisors

Placer Valley Tourism will hold a groundbreaking celebration for the Event Center 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, located @the Grounds, 800 All America City Blvd. in Roseville.

Placer County and Placer Valley Tourism – a business improvement district (BID) that includes the cities of Roseville, Rocklin and Lincoln – have already invested millions to renovate and transform the site into a much-needed multipurpose campus since summer 2017. But the $34 million Event Center is a game-changer.

“We’re extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished in a very short period, but when the Event Center opens, it will greatly elevate the size and types of events that we can host,” said David Attaway, Chief Executive Officer of Placer Valley Tourism and @the Grounds. “The Event Center will be the crown jewel.”

Construction of the 160,000-square-foot Event Center is expected to be completed in early 2020. A 30,000-square-foot expansion and 6,000-square-foot culinary building are possible in the future.

When completed, The Event Center, comparable in size to the Sacramento Convention Center, will be able to accommodate a wide range of events – from conferences and large meetings to sports competitions – and become a major draw for the region. The Event Center can be configured for as many as 12 basketball courts or 24 volleyball courts, all on hardwood floors, creating an ideal location for sports tournaments.

The Event Center’s 10,000-square-foot lobby – larger than the recently renovated Johnson Hall – will feature comfortable seating areas for attendees.

The Event Center can host more than 300 events per year, generating millions of dollars annually to the local economy, from those attending events and shopping at nearby stores to guests staying in local hotels.

“The Event Center will provide a huge economic boost for the community, from creating jobs to generating sales-tax revenue for local government,” said Ron Berger, Chairman of Placer Valley Tourism and Area General Manager for Heritage Hotel Group.

“It’s truly an investment in the future of the region.” Ron Berger, Chairman of Placer Valley Tourism

In May, Placer Valley Tourism celebrated the completion of a more than $10 million transformation of the 61-acre fairgrounds, including the renovation of Johnson and Jones halls and the multi-use barns, installation of a digital marquee, new landscaping and walkways, and paving of the south parking lot.

The result is an award-winning multipurpose event space that will continue to host the annual Placer County Fair and hundreds of other events – and soon large conferences and major sports competitions with the Event Center.

“It’s amazing what has been accomplished, how the fairgrounds have changed in a very short period,” Attaway said. “It shows what can be done when everyone works together.”

