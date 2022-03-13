April 24, 2022 fundraiser in support of Sierra College Students

Rocklin, Calif. – The Board of Directors of the Sierra College Foundation is pleased to announce The Taste of Excellence, the organization’s annual fundraising effort to benefit students of Sierra College.

This premier food and wine tasting gala will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2022 at High Steaks inside Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln, Calif. Cocktails begin flowing a 5:00 PM , followed by dinner at 6:00 PM. An online auction begins April 14 and includes a list of great items. Bid on travel getaways, tickets to the Sacramento Kings, local wineries, restaurants and more!

Matching Funds

Wells Fargo has generously offered $45,000 in matching funds.

Entrepreneurial Program

This is an exciting time at Sierra College. In the past few years, Sierra has placed strong focus on Social Entrepreneurial Program . Students are learning entrepreneurial concepts, learn about running a business and managing finances, they are offered mentorship, and much more

Funds raised will provide micro grants to students who are participating in the program. These students will gain the assistance and momentum they need to bring their small business ideas and concepts to fruition and establish the foundation for entrepreneurial success.

For tickets, information and to view the online auction, visit www.SierraCollege.edu/taste.