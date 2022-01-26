Identifying a mix of active and passive recreational uses

Rocklin, Calif.- The City of Rocklin is seeking proposals from qualified consultants to develop a Sunset Whitney Recreation Area (SWRA) Master Plan that will identify a mix of active and passive recreational uses for the SWRA that would result in the successful recreational development, operation and maintenance of the land.

The City is also requesting a report on the feasibility and costs for the development and operations of the amenities identified in the final master plan.

Proposals are due on or before Tuesday, February 22, at 5 p.m., at the City of Rocklin City Hall, 3790 Rocklin Road, Rocklin, CA.

The optional SWRA site tour is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 28, at 11:30 a.m. at 4201 Midas Avenue, Rocklin, CA 95677. RSVPs are not required but can be made by emailing [email protected]

Sunset Whitney Recreation Area Master Plan RFP

Related