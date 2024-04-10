Strategic planning and management of fiscal services, campus operations and facilities, community safety and auxiliary services

Rocklin, Calif. – Sierra College and its Board of Trustees are pleased to announce that Dr. David Martin has been appointed to serve as the new Assistant Superintendent/Vice President of Administrative Services. David will succeed Erik Skinner who is retiring after seven years of service to the district.

Prior to joining Sierra College, Dr. Martin served as Chancellor at City College of San Francisco (CCSF), where he returned after a successful tenure as Superintendent/President at Monterey Peninsula Community College. His leadership journey includes previous roles as Chief Financial Officer/Assistant Vice Chancellor and Interim Vice Chancellor for Financial Affairs at CCSF.

At Sierra College, Dr. Martin will serve as the Chief Business Officer, responsible for the strategic planning and management of fiscal services, campus operations and facilities, community safety and auxiliary services.

A product of Sierra College himself, Dr. Martin has a deep connection to the institution. He attended Sierra College where he excelled both academically and athletically, playing baseball. He later earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from California State University San Bernardino, followed by an MBA from California State University East Bay and a doctorate in Higher Education Leadership from Drexel University.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome an alum with Dr. Martin’s experience back to Sierra College as part of the leadership team,” said Willy Duncan, Sierra College Superintendent/President. “Sierra College’s positive reputation and strong financial position attracted an impressive pool of applicants and David rose to the top. His extensive experience and commitment to higher education make him an invaluable addition to our team as we focus on expanding the educational and workforce training opportunities for our community.”