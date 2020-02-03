Recognized for performance and achievement

Rocklin, CA – Superintendent Roger Stock of the Rocklin Unified School District (RUSD) was recently named Administrator of the Year (Superintendent) by region two of the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA), largely located in Placer County.

The ACSA annual awards program offers recognition for school administrators who provide outstanding performance and achievement throughout their school and/or district.

Administrators are nominated by their colleagues for more than 20 separate categories, both within the region and statewide.

The ACSA awards committee reviews eight criteria for the voting process. After his seven years with Rocklin Unified, Superintendent Stock’s award submission noted his outstanding dedication to student learning and success, collaboration with all throughout the district, strategic planning structures as well as his participation in ACSA across all levels.

Superintendent Stock was joined at the recognition event by several District leaders and principals, including Board of Trustee President Rick Miller.

Trustee Miller stated, “To have our Superintendent recognized by his colleagues for his ongoing accomplishments and commitment to all students, is an honor for all of Rocklin, our teachers and staff. It’s a testament to the importance of student-centered leadership, and as a Rocklin community member and RUSD parent, I am proud to play a role in Superintendent Stock’s legacy with RUSD.”

Congratulations to Superintendent Roger Stock for this exciting accomplishment and for the many strides he has made towards excellence in education for all.