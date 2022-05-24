Students will be offered free meals starting August 10, 2022

Rocklin, Calif. – The Rocklin Unified School District (RUSD) will roll out the California Universal Meals Program beginning with the 2022 – 2023 school year to ensure all students have access to two nutritious meals each school day.

Starting on August 10, 2022, all RUSD schools will offer their students free breakfast and lunch meals in order to equitably provide and encourage all students to eat nutritious meals each day.

Breakfast

Breakfast will be offered before school at Antelope Creek, Parker Whitney, and Rocklin elementary schools, Granite Oaks and Spring View middle schools, Rocklin, Whitney and Victory high schools.

Breakfasts will be offered during first recess at Breen, Cobblestone, Quarry Trail, Rock Creek, Ruhkala, Sierra, Sunset Ranch, Twin Oaks, and Valley View elementary schools.

