Granite Oaks Teacher Miranda Lema

Rocklin, Calif. – The Rocklin Unified School District (RUSD) proudly announces that Granite Oaks Middle School’s Miranda Lema is the 2022 Placer County Middle School Teacher of the Year.

Additionally, Whitney High School’s Tamara Fernandes is the 2022 Placer County Classified School Employee of the Year in the Clerical & Administrative Services category. Both employees were surprised at their campus in front of faculty and students after the Placer County Office of Education vetted candidates from school districts throughout the county.

20-year educator

Honored with this accolade, 20-year educator Lema said, “If you work hard in life, put your nose to the grindstone and you follow your passion, you will rise to the highest levels of what you want to accomplish. I am honored to be Placer County’s Teacher of the Year. This award would not have been possible without the countless number of students that have walked through my classroom door that I have had the privilege of educating over the years.”

Humbled with the acclamation, Fernandes said, “I am thankful to receive this recognition. Over the last few school years of working through the ups and down of a global pandemic, this award is especially appreciated. I would like to thank all of my fellow Wildcats, especially those up in the front office with me, that have supported me everyday so we could help provide a welcoming environment where students can excel each and every day.”

“Witnessing the pure joy from these two outstanding winners was truly remarkable. I don’t know anyone more qualified than Miranda Lema to represent all middle school educators from throughout Placer County as this year’s Teacher of the Year. Walking onto any campus, one would quickly realize that the school secretary is the one behind-the-scenes steering the ship. Tamara Fernandes is a role model for us all in providing seamless continuity during each school year that is able to field curveballs that may come her way. I am proud that these two were selected by Placer County as they represent the best of the best of Rocklin Unified.”

Annual Awards

Each year, the Placer County Office of Education honors three Teachers of the Year – Elementary School, Middle School and High School – through a process that highlights educational innovation, student learning, a commitment to professional development and empathy for all students to ensure equity in education. Further, the program highlights the positive aspects of our educational system. This year, 22 teachers from all across the county were nominated from their respective districts.

RUSD Employees of the Year

Prior to being named as the 2022 Placer County Employees of the Year, Lema and Fernandes were part of nine employees recognized as RUSD’s 2021 – 2022 Employees of the Year. These individuals were surprised with a visit from the Prize Patrol, where district administrators visited the honoree to inform them of the award. Each employee was nominated and selected by their affiliated members as individuals that exemplify being a leader in education helping to prepare students to be ready to achieve educational excellence.

The nine honorees were recognized during Placer County’s Employees of the Year Awards Ceremony, which was held on Monday, May 9, 2022 at the Morgan Creek Golf Club.Both Lema and Fernandes were surprised on their campus by the Placer County Superintendent of Schools, Gayle Gorbolino-Mojica, and RUSD Superintendent Stock.