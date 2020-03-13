Effective Monday, March 16, 2020-April 10,2020

Rocklin, CA- In consultation with Placer County Public Health, Rocklin Unified schools will close, for 3 weeks effective Monday, March 16, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID -19. Spring Break will occur as scheduled April 6-10th.

According to Placer County Public Health, there are no cases of COVID-19 in our school district. RUSD staff will provide families and students with more information on District plans for continuity of learning opportunities for students and school nutrition options.

In making the decision to close schools, the goal is to limit the number of social contacts. To this end, health experts strongly encourage families avoid large groups and be extra mindful of family members, neighbors, friends and people with compromised immune systems.

They are the most vulnerable in this outbreak. Thank you for your patience and trust as we work together to maintain some sense of normalcy for our children in these difficult times.