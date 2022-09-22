Rocklin, Calif. – The 12 annual Rocklin Quarry Bowl takes place on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Whitney High Stadium.

The Rocklin High School Thunder football team will be suiting up for battle to make the 3-mile journey to take on the Whitney High Wildcats’ home turf for what fans hope is another epic Rocklin Quarry Bowl.

The JV game is scheduled for 4:45 pm, while the varsity teams are expected hit the field and clash under the lights at 7:00 pm.

The Rocklin Thunder (3-1) are coming off a trio of blowout victories following an opening day loss to Turlock. The Whitney Wildcats (3-2) face a stingy Thunder defense which has only allowed 40 points in their first four games.

Come out and enjoy this fun and competitive football game which has become an annual community favorite!

Whitney High Stadium

🎉 Get Noticed on Roseville Today 🎉 Need to promote your events? Your business? Your destination? Share it with your local community. Roseville Today, the community’s leading local website for nearly 20 years in a row. Professional, affordable & fast service.

For pricing and more info, contact us here.