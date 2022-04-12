Rocklin Pump Track Request for Proposal (RFP)

Rocklin, Calif.- The City of Rocklin is soliciting proposals from qualified, licensed design firms to provide professional design and engineering services, document existing site conditions, develop project alternatives and cost estimates for each alternative, and prepare site construction drawings for an asphalt pump track within the undeveloped park space at Whitney Community Park located at 1801 Whitney Ranch Parkway, 95765.

Proposals are due by Friday, April 29, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Rocklin City Hall, 3970 Rocklin Road, Rocklin, CA 95677.

Rocklin Bike Coalition

The idea for a Pump Track was prompted by community interest, led by the Rocklin Bike Coalition, whose vision statement is “to build and maintain free to use, inclusive, recreational amenities that will benefit the current and future families of and visitors to the community of Rocklin, CA.”

RFP: Whitney Park Phase II Asphalt Pump Track Design Services

