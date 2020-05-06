Efforts part of restarting local economy

Rocklin, CA- In a letter dated May 4, 2020, Rocklin Mayor Greg Janda offers up thanks and praise to Governor Newsom for California’s leadership and life saving efforts during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. California was proactive becoming the first state in the nation to shutdown.

The letter highlights the success of statewide efforts to flatten the curve along with data citing the very low incidence of COVID-19 being tracked in Placer County. Accurate numbers have proven somewhat elusive with limited testing along with some symptomatic patients not being able to receive tests.

While projecting a 15 percent decrease in sales tax revenue, Mayor Janda requests cities receive financial assistance while allowing local authority to reopen non-essential businesses. The full and unedited version of the letter is provided below via download.