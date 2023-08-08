Clerk-Recorder-Elections Office opens August 14th
Rocklin, Calif. – On August 14, 2023, Placer County will officially open the new Clerk-Recorder-Elections Office on Atherton Rd in Rocklin, Calif.
Known as the “Atherton Building,” the new facility will serve as the primary location for all transactions with the County Clerk-Recorder, though some services will remain available at the existing office in North Auburn.
All Elections services will be conducted solely at the new location in Rocklin. The building will also house the Placer County Public Health’s Vital Statistics program.
Location
related
Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
(20+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!
(20+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!