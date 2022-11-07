Family-friendly Holiday Tradition in Rocklin

Rocklin, Calif. – Each holiday season, residents located on Pebble Creek Drive in Rocklin bathe their homes with the magical sights and sounds of Christmas for the whole community to enjoy.

Visitors trek from miles around to see this very fun and family-oriented Christmas light extravaganza that includes hundreds of handcrafted characters from your favorite shows, both old and new. A popular and classic Rocklin holiday tradition.

Once entering the street for viewing, many drivers turn down headlights as a courtesy to vehicles traveling in the opposite direction. Note: Weekdays are best as weekend become are extremely crowded.

Happy Holidays!

Annual Christmas fun for all ages