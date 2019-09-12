Award-Winning Chili, Head-Turning Classic Cars And Family-Friendly Fun Sept. 21 In Downtown Rocklin

Rocklin, CA- The Rocklin Area Chamber of Commerce’s 26th annual Hot Chili & Cool Cars expands to almost 17 acres this year, featuring award-winning chili recipes and eye-catching classic cars – while raising money for the Matthew Redding Foundation.

Free Event!

Hot Chili & Cool Cars is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Rocklin Road and Quarry Park in the heart of downtown Rocklin. The free event will expand to the recently reopened Quarry Park Adventures, where the chili cook-off will take place.

The family- and pet-friendly event also includes live entertainment, food trucks, a kid’s area and business expo. About 15,000 people are expected to attend this year.

Community celebration

“Hot Chili & Cool Cars is a community celebration, where people can enjoy great food, head-turning cars and live entertainment while also helping a local nonprofit,” said Tiffany Neilson, Vice President of Operations and Event Coordinator for the Rocklin Chamber of Commerce. “As a signature, regional event, it attracts a lot of people from outside of Rocklin who may not be aware what the community has to offer, including Quarry Park Adventures.”

Hot Chili & Cool Cars is free. But there is a $10 fee for attendees who want to enjoy delicious chili in “Chili Alley” – and vote for their favorite recipe. Proceeds from the chili sampling kit benefit the Matthew Redding Foundation, which provides students scholarships in honor of the Rocklin police officer who was fatally struck by a car during a routine highway closure in 2005.

Sponsors

Five Star Auto Center and RC Willey are again the title sponsors of Hot Chili & Cool Cars. Additional sponsors include Floor & Décor, The Villas at Stanford Ranch, Placer County Transportation Planning Agency, Eskaton Village Roseville, the City of Rocklin, McDonald’s, Minuteman Press, Rocklin Academy of Schools, K-LOVE, Air1, Wave Business, JMC Homes, Intellibricks and Elevate PR.

Additional sponsorship packages are still available and range from $250 to $3,500. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, visit www.RocklinChamber.com/hotchilicoolcars.

“We appreciate how much the entire community comes together and is committed to making the event such a success,” said Greg Roberson, Chair of the Rocklin Chamber Board of Directors. “Hot Chili & Cool Cars just keeps getting bigger and better.”