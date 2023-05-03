Performances, vendors and fireworks

Rocklin, Calif.- The community is invited to celebrate what makes the City of Rocklin a great place to live, work, and play with Rocklin’s 130th Anniversary Historical and Cultural Celebration held Saturday, May 6 at Johnson-Springview Park.

The City of Rocklin has partnered with the Rocklin Historical Society and Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Placer to bring an evening filled with fun for the entire family, which includes various performances, vendors, and fireworks.

Johnson-Springview Park

The 130th Anniversary Historical and Cultural Celebration will begin at 4:00 p.m. at Johnson-Springview Park. Cultural performances from the Sacramento Taiko Dancers, Sacramento Area Nordic Dancers, WSCA Multi-Cultural Club Dancers, Koto Performance, Hālau Hula Pono Dancers, Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA Dancers, Placer Ume Dance Group, Japanese Dancers, Celtic Friends Performance, Pakistani Cultural Festival Dancers, and Unity Lewis will begin following the event kick-off.

Entertainment & Vendors

In addition to the robust cultural performance programming, the event will also feature living history performers, train & historical displays, and a performance from the Placer Repertory Theater. Food trucks and vendors will be available for delicious bites and local business and craft booths.

Departments within City Hall will showcase vehicles from the Police and Fire Departments, equipment from the Public Services Department, and more at the various civic display booths. Following comments from Rocklin City Dignitaries, the Road Crew Band will perform around 7:30 p.m. with a firework show concluding the event at sunset.

Rocklin’s 130th Anniversary Historical & Cultural Celebration is sure to be fun for the entire family. We look forward to seeing our community on May 6 at Johnson-Springview Park to celebrate Rocklin!

