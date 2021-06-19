Celebration to take place June 26

Rocklin, CA- The City of Rocklin and Destiny Christian Church present the 2021 Rocklin Fireworks Spectacular at Johnson-Springview Park on Saturday, June 26.

Celebrate freedom and California’s reopening on what was traditionally Rocklin Jubilee day with fireworks, family, friends, and food offered by the trucks, Chefs on wheels, Tailgater 44, Fire Goddess Pizza, Snowie Magic, Made in The Shade.

Times & Parking Info

Food trucks will begin service at 7:30 p.m.

Fireworks will launch at approximately 9:30 p.m.

“The City of Rocklin and Destiny are excited to host this event and to revel in the recent reopening of the economy and all the work it took from local residents, first responders, business owners and more to get to this point,” Mayor Jill Gayaldo said. “Community is at the heart of Rocklin and we hope to see many smiling faces on June 26!”

The fireworks show is free to attend with food available for purchase.

Parking will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis in the Johnson-Springview Park and Rocklin Community Center lots, and on the surrounding surface streets. Additional overflow parking will be available at the Rocklin Amtrak Station lot.

The City does not anticipate the celebration exceeding the threshold for an “outdoor mega-event,” but masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

