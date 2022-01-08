Honoring those working for the betterment of the community

Rocklin, Calif.- The City of Rocklin is made up of people, businesses and organizations working hard every day for the betterment of the community.

To honor those giving back each year, the City recognizes deserving candidates with the Ruhkala Community Service Awards, which are now open for nominations.

Categories include:

Individual or Couple

Business, Group or Service Organization

Youth Award

Pioneer Award

Nominations Deadline

Nominations are due by Sunday, February 6, 2022 and can be submitted online at www.rocklin.ca.us/ruhkala-awards.

“The Ruhkala Awards spotlight the many people doing so much to improve our City,” said Warren Jorgensen, Chairman of the Community Recognition Commission. “Telling their stories can also be an inspiration for even more people to step up and give back. We all know the people in our lives that deserve to be recognized. Join me in nominating them for a 2022 Ruhkala Award today.”

Previous Winners

Past Ruhkala Award winners have included community pillars such as: Stuart Lehman, who has served more than 5,000 hours as a Rocklin Public Safety Volunteer; Compassion Planet, an organization that mentors and supports youth from at-risk backgrounds; and Kathie Nippert, who has been influential in the success of the Rocklin Historical Society and the Rocklin Friends of the Library over the past 15 years.