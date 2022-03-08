Agatha Christie classic adapted by Ken Ludwig

Rocklin, Calif.- Sierra College Theatre Arts Department announces its spring production of Murder on the Orient Express directed by Scott Adams. Members of the community are invited to attend one of the nine performances.

Tickets are $15 general; $10 faculty/staff; $5 students and are available online from On the Stage. Tickets can also be purchased at the door, credit or debit cards only, one hour before curtain time in the Lobby of the Dietrich Theatre.

The Story

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed multiple times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, detective Hercule Poirot must identify the murderer – in case he or she decides to strike again.

Performances Dates and times:

Friday, March 25 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, March 26 at 7:30 pm

Thursday, March 31 at 7:00pm

Friday, April 1 at 7:30pm

Saturday, April 2 at 2:00pm (no evening performance this date)

Sunday, April 3 at 2:00pm

Thursday, April 7 at 7:00pm (director’s discussion at 5:00pm, Q&A with cast and crew after the show)

Friday, April 8 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, April 9 at 2:00 pm (closing matinee)

Venue: The Dietrich Theatre at Sierra College, 5100 Sierra College Blvd., Rocklin, CA 95677

Call (916) 660-8036 for more information.