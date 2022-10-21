400,000+ Meals for Malnourished Children around the world

Rocklin, Calif. – Organizers of the Annual Feed My Starving Children MobilePack in Rocklin announced plans to pack more than 400,000 meals for malnourished children around the world this weekend.

This year’s event is scheduled from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Rocklin and will require 1,500 volunteers.

MobilePack events enable volunteers across the United States to pack FMSC’s life-giving MannaPack meals. Churches, businesses, community groups and schools in 37+ states have hosted these food-packing events as a way to foster teamwork and unity, while making a real difference in the fight to prevent and reverse malnutrition.

In its first seven years in Placer County, the annual MobilePack packed a total of more than 3.4 million meals for malnourished children.

To get involved as a volunteer or to give to support the event, please visit the event website, www.sacfmscmobilepack.org

Feed My Starving Children

A Christian non-profit founded in 1987, Feed My Starving Children tackles world hunger by sending volunteer-packed, nutritious meals to 70 countries, where they’re used to operate orphanages, schools, clinics and feeding programs to break the cycle of poverty. The Minnesota-based charity spends more tan 90% of total annual donations directly on feeding kids.

FMSC meals are developed by food science and nutrition professionals to supplement nutritional needs and reduce problems with malnutrition.