10th Annual Placer SPCA event makes move to Rocklin this October

Rocklin, Calif. – The Placer SPCA has moved this year’s Barktoberfest out of Roseville and into Rocklin. The canine-friendly event is now slated for October 22nd at Johnson-Springview Park in Rocklin.

Admission is FREE. Prices for Biergarten and live entertainment from Journey’s Edge start at $45. Barktoberfest is scheduled to run from 11:00 AM until 4:00 PM. The event will also include canine contests, fall fun and more.

Barktoberfest Map & Directions

What to Expect

If previous years, Barktoberfest included Doggie and Me Yoga sessions, pet tricks, costume contests, raffle prizes and Police-K-9 demonstrations. More announcements are expected closer to event day.

Sponsorship opportunities range from $250- $10,000.

About Placer SPCA

Since 1973, the Placer SPCA has been dedicated to facilitating the humane treatment of animals in Placer County as well as a safer, healthier community overall. This non-profit organization houses as many as 4,000 animals each year, and includes an education room and treatment rooms for sick and injured animals. They are located in Roseville at 150 Corporation Yard Rd.