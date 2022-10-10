The Biletnikoff Foundation and Partners Completes Rebuilding Project

Loomis, California – The Biletnikoff Foundation, led by NFL Hall of Famer Fred Biletnikoff and wife Angela are pleased to announce a ribbon cutting ceremony for the final renovation of Tracey’s Place of Hope in the town of Loomis scheduled for Friday, October 14at 1:00 pm. This final phase of the rebuild, led by HomeAid Sacramento, puts the final additions in creating the outdoor, therapeutic garden.

Raiders Legend, Fred Biletnikoff, and wife Angela along with the Biletnikoff Foundation will gather at Tracey’s Place of Hope and celebrate the accomplishment. Special guests, partners, program facilitators, and city and county officials are expected. The Biletnikoff Foundation raised over $1.5 million dollars in both monetary donations and in-kind services throughout the rebuilding project.

Tracey’s Place of Hope is among several shelters daily run by Koinonia Homes for Teens. This home welcomes young girls who have endured drug addictions, domestic abuse, and human trafficking.

The ribbon cutting marks a milestone of collaborative support, totaling three important phases of construction, featuring added sleeping quarters, communal spaces, learning and counseling offices, and the healing gardens. Since 2016 the home has developed from ground up, specifically designed to accommodate the educational and counseling needs of the program.

“It is great to witness what once was an aging home come to life,” said Ron Loder, one of the partners leading the construction of Phases 1-2. “With events such as COVID-19 created setbacks far from our control, but the Biletnikoff Foundation and contributors fought through the adversity to put the finishes on this well-constructed home. The girls are grateful and deserving.”

“Phase three, the final phase, is complete!” exclaims Angela Biletnikoff. “Through this whole experience Fred and I have seen amazing girls get back on their feet and live enriched lives. Every stage of reconstruction from all our supporters is significant. We are proud.”

The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will acknowledge the following Biletnikoff Foundation supporters:

Phase 1-2 Contractor: Loder Construction

Phase 3 Contractor: Home Aid Sacramento

About Biletnikoff Foundation

Biletnikoff Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting youth, primarily from low to moderate income neighborhoods or backgrounds, who are “at risk,” particularly to the realities of drug and alcohol addiction as well as domestic and gender violence.

The mission of the Biletnikoff Foundation is to commemorate Tracey Biletnikoff’s life and her untimely death and to enable young people to realize their full potential through the support of community and education programs that effectively address the related problems of substance abuse and gender violence.

Founded in 2000, Tracey’s Place of Hope is a residential program for adolescent girls in crisis with mental health and substance abuse problems. The facility houses girls, ages 14-18. For more information, please visit www.Biletnikoff.org or call 925-556-2525.

