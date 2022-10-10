The Biletnikoff Foundation and Partners Completes Rebuilding Project
Loomis, California – The Biletnikoff Foundation, led by NFL Hall of Famer Fred Biletnikoff and wife Angela are pleased to announce a ribbon cutting ceremony for the final renovation of Tracey’s Place of Hope in the town of Loomis scheduled for Friday, October 14at 1:00 pm. This final phase of the rebuild, led by HomeAid Sacramento, puts the final additions in creating the outdoor, therapeutic garden.
Raiders Legend, Fred Biletnikoff, and wife Angela along with the Biletnikoff Foundation will gather at Tracey’s Place of Hope and celebrate the accomplishment. Special guests, partners, program facilitators, and city and county officials are expected. The Biletnikoff Foundation raised over $1.5 million dollars in both monetary donations and in-kind services throughout the rebuilding project.
Tracey’s Place of Hope is among several shelters daily run by Koinonia Homes for Teens. This home welcomes young girls who have endured drug addictions, domestic abuse, and human trafficking.
The ribbon cutting marks a milestone of collaborative support, totaling three important phases of construction, featuring added sleeping quarters, communal spaces, learning and counseling offices, and the healing gardens. Since 2016 the home has developed from ground up, specifically designed to accommodate the educational and counseling needs of the program.
“It is great to witness what once was an aging home come to life,” said Ron Loder, one of the partners leading the construction of Phases 1-2. “With events such as COVID-19 created setbacks far from our control, but the Biletnikoff Foundation and contributors fought through the adversity to put the finishes on this well-constructed home. The girls are grateful and deserving.”
“Phase three, the final phase, is complete!” exclaims Angela Biletnikoff. “Through this whole experience Fred and I have seen amazing girls get back on their feet and live enriched lives. Every stage of reconstruction from all our supporters is significant. We are proud.”
The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will acknowledge the following Biletnikoff Foundation supporters:
|Phase 1-2 Contractor: Loder Construction
Phase 3 Contractor: Home Aid Sacramento
3 Form
A&A Stepping Stone
Aaron Appliances
ABC Supply
Ainor Signs
Air Systems
Alcal Specialty Contracting
All Slopes Roofing
Alpine Demolition Co.
American Rain Gutter
Anderson Environmental Consulting Group
Anheuser-Busch
Arizona Tile
ASI Alarms
Biletnikoff Foundation
Barnum & Celillo Electric
Baird Wealth Management
Bennett Engineering Services
Borges Architectural Group
Buzz Oates Foundation
Cal-Steam
Carnegie
Carpet One
Carson Landscape Industries
Cascade Rock, Inc.
CDI Commercial Flooring
Central Valley Floor Design
Century Lighting & Electric
Charlie Johnson
Comeaux Concrete
Cosentino Center Roseville
Costello Accountancy
|Crusader Fence Co.
Dan & Vanessa Herbert
David Kenny
Diablo Grills
Elite Power Inc.
Emser Tile
Gerflor
Hanson Truss Inc.
The Grove Total Tree Care
Hallmark Building and Design
Herman Miller
Homewood Lumber
Hunter Industries
Innovative Cinematography
Jackye’s Drapery Inc.
Jim & Shelly Tanner
John Orr
Kelly-Moore Paints
Kevin Doyle Painting
Koinonia Homes For Teens
Lakeview Lath & Plaster
Lasertech Floorplans
The Las Vegas Raiders
The Lead Detective Agency
Lincoln Custom Concrete
Mario’s Early Toast
Miles Treaster Associates
Milgard Windows
Mohawk Carpet
Moorefield Construction, Inc.
Molson Coors Beverage Co.
Moxie International
Norman Scheel Structural Engineering
|Pottery World
Premier Concrete, Inc.
Principal Landscape Architect
Raymond Perez Custom Landscape and Design
RCO Tile & Stone
Recology Auburn Placer
Red Leaf Developments, Inc.
Richard Moeller
Richard Munsch
Sacramento Events Company
Shaw Contract Group
Sherwin-Williams
Simas Floor & Design Co.
SMA America
Sunworks
The Town of Loomis
TMC Construction
Tracey Plaster
Trimm’s Building Materials
Trump Turf Corp.
Urbano Construction
Valley Duct Testing
Valley Rock Landscape Material, Inc
Valor Gutter Guards
Van De Pol Enterprises Inc.
Village Nurseries Landscape
Walt Waters
Watson Engineering Inc.
Wells Fargo
West Coast Environmental
West Pacific Cabinets, Inc.
Wilson Design Studio
About Biletnikoff Foundation
Biletnikoff Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting youth, primarily from low to moderate income neighborhoods or backgrounds, who are “at risk,” particularly to the realities of drug and alcohol addiction as well as domestic and gender violence.
The mission of the Biletnikoff Foundation is to commemorate Tracey Biletnikoff’s life and her untimely death and to enable young people to realize their full potential through the support of community and education programs that effectively address the related problems of substance abuse and gender violence.
Founded in 2000, Tracey’s Place of Hope is a residential program for adolescent girls in crisis with mental health and substance abuse problems. The facility houses girls, ages 14-18. For more information, please visit www.Biletnikoff.org or call 925-556-2525.
