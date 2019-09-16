Soroptimist International Loomis Basin Awards & Grants

LOOMIS, CA -The deadline for students, teachers and community leaders to apply for Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin awards is November 15.

The Soroptimist International Live Your Dream Award supports women who provide the primary financial support for their families and attend trade school, community college or other higher education. The goal is to improve their career prospects with further education so they can better support their families and live their dreams.

Live Your Dream Award recipients may use the award to offset the cost of books, childcare, tuition and transportation required to continue their education. To apply, women must live in the Loomis Basin, demonstrate financial need, and be enrolled in, or have been accepted to, a vocational/skills training program or college or university undergraduate degree program. Previous winners are not eligible and women may only apply to one Soroptimist International club. Applicants may select the “Loomis Basin” club when they apply through this Soroptimist Live Your Dream portal.

The Loomis Soroptimist Community Service Award provides up to $1000 for a girl in any grade who attends Del Oro High School, lives in the Loomis Basin and volunteers to make a difference in the community. On the application, the applicant must describe how she improves the world around her, especially for women and girls, as a result of her volunteer efforts. The award can be used for trade school, community college or other higher education expenses.

Elementary school teachers in the Loomis Union School District are encouraged to apply for Teacher Grants to support educational projects with lasting value that will benefit students over time. These Loomis Soroptimist $100 – $250 grants have funded books, music, technology, classroom equipment and other special projects that enrich students’ education.

The Soroptimist Ruby Award honors women who, through their professional or personal efforts, are making extraordinary differences in the lives of women or girls. Honorees are those who have made a significant impact and who inspire other women to be their best.

Applications for these awards are available at http://www.soroptimistloomis.com/. Questions may be directed to Cyndie Whitefoot, SI Loomis Award Committee Co-Chair, at cyndiefoot(at)aol.com. Completed applications should be mailed to SI Loomis Awards, PO Box 1141, Loomis CA 95650 and postmarked by November 15, 2019. The Live Your Dream application is submitted through the portal.

About Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin

To learn more Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin, go to www.soroptimistloomis.com. The club meets on the 1st & 3rd Wednesday of the month from 5:30 PM to 7PM at the Loomis Train Depot (Taylor Rd. & Horseshoe Bar Rd.) in Loomis. Women are invited to come by and learn about the club.

Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin is a 501(c)(3) and in addition to providing student and teacher grants, supports the Loomis L.I.F.E. center, Koinonia Homes for Teens, Dress A Girl Around the World, community events, and other local and international projects through fundraisers such as It’s in the Bag Designer Purse Event scheduled for January 22, 2020 and Tostado Bingo in spring. Soroptimist is an international volunteer service organization for business, professional and retired women who work to improve the lives of women and girls, in local communities and throughout the world.