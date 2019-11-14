Roseville Gold Star Families Memorial Monument

Fundraising Launch Event November 21, 2019

Roseville, CA- A new Gold Star Families Memorial Monument (GSFMM) honoring the families of servicemen and women who sacrificed their lives while serving in the military is currently being planned in Roseville CA.

A tribute to those who have served and the families who have lost loved ones, the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument tells the story of homeland, family, patriotism and sacrifice. In stunning black granite, the monument will bear a silhouette of the loved one who made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom. Roseville Cemetery, Spring 2020.

On behalf of countless loved ones who’ve lost their dad, sister, brother, mom, husband or wife … on behalf of 1,346,370+ heroes who should never be forgotten … thank you for remembering.

Fundraising Launch Event November 21, 2019

5pm to 7pm

Blue Line Gallery, Roseville

405 Vernon St., Roseville

Event Donation-$25/individual paid at the door

For additional information and sponsorship opportunities, please visit http://hwwmohf.org/roseville-ca.html

501c3

#06-1840409