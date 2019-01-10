Lunch Service Provides Nutrition and Social Connection

Lincoln, CA – Surprising to some, Lincoln’s senior population is experiencing increasing rates of hunger making them particularly vulnerable to the adverse health effects, both physical and mental, that so often accompany a lack of substantive nutrition.

During this rainy winter, when inclement weather can preclude a trip to the grocery store, the City of Lincoln has announced a new nutrition option for its senior population. Through an innovative ‘community council’ concept, collaboration with the City of Lincoln and generosity of the Lincoln Hills Foundation, the Lincoln Senior Center, a safe space where seniors can comfortably gather on weekdays for a nutritious lunch and social interaction, has been created.

Lincoln seniors can now visit the new center for lunch Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. The meals are offered in partnership with Seniors First, Placer County’s premier nonprofit focused on seniors, and are prepared are in accordance with federal nutritional guidelines for seniors. A free-will donation of $3 per meal is suggested. Guests may view the evolving monthly menu on the Seniors First website at SeniorsFirst.org.

Besides nutrition, the Senior Center provides an opportunity for social interaction for its guests. With many living alone and at risk of isolation, a visit to the cozy and inviting Center and its friendly volunteer staff can prevent a solitary day for a lonely senior. In the future, the Center will also host engaging classes and activities such as a travel club, weekly bingo and a community garden.

The Lincoln Senior Center is located at 391 H. St. For more information call (916) 917-1237. To make a lunch reservation, please call (530) 878-5718.