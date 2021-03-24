Supporting education projects, scholarships & grants

LOOMIS, CA – Soroptimist International (SI) Loomis Basin has created a unique Easter gift box fundraiser to support education projects that include college scholarships, education grants for Loomis Union School District teachers and career exploration for girls in Koinonia Group Homes.

Rae DeGabriele

This cute bunny Easter gift box is filled with beautifully decorated home baked cookies, carrot shaped snack bags and a rubber duck disguised as the Easter Bunny. It will delight the children in your life as well make an ideal hostess gift or express your appreciation to friends, neighbors and co-workers.

Order your Easter Bunny gift box for $20 by going to https://www.soroptimistloomis.com/easter/. Order in advance and pick up your boxes from Hebard Insurance Solutions, 3837 Taylor Road, Loomis on Tuesday, March 30 to Thursday, April 1 from 1 to 5 PM. For more information, contact Rae DeGabriele at rae_degabriele@hotmail.com.

Since 1974,

Soroptimist International Loomis Basin has advocated for women in our community and hosted fundraisers to empower women through education. Club members work with other SI clubs in the region on women’s issues and support projects with global impact. Soroptmist also has a consultative role with the United Nations.