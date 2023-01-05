Fundraiser Supports Women’s Education

Rally your co-workers & organize your girlfriends for the “Ultimate Girl’s Night Out”

Loomis, Calif. – The Soroptimist International (SI) of Loomis Basin will host the popular It’s in the Bag designer purse fundraiser on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.) at the Blue Goose Event Center, 3550 Taylor Rd., Loomis. This “Ultimate Girl’s Night Out” supports education projects that lead to economic empowerment for women and girls.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased from Soroptimist members or at Hebard Insurance Solutions located at 3837 Taylor Road, Loomis using cash, check or Venmo. Tickets include dinner, bottled water, table games and door prizes. Alcoholic beverages will be sold separately. At the event, attendees can purchase tickets to participate in drawings for designer purses. Find more event ticket information at www.soroptimistloomis.com/purse23/.

Businesses can invest in dreams as purse event sponsors, explained event coordinator, Chris Hebard-Summers, Hebard Insurance Solutions. “The $1,500 Platinum level sponsors receive promotion and a table for eight with wine and souvenir glasses,” said Hebard-Summers. “There are also $1000 Gold, $500 Table and Swag Bag sponsorships.” Contact Hebard-Summers at 916-652-0404 to sponsor It’s in the Bag and support education programs.

It’s in the Bag funds Soroptimist Live Your Dream awards for single mothers going to college, Investing in Dreams awards for girls at Del Oro High School demonstrating community leadership and grants for Loomis Union School District K-8 teachers. The club conducts the Soroptimist Dream It, Be It career exploration program with girls at Koinonia Group Homes. The Soroptimist club founded the Loomis Senior L.I.F.E. Center and funds teachers for the program. Soroptimist International helps women overcome obstacles and reach their full potential through education and big dreams.

Soroptimist Loomis Basin

To learn more about the club, go to www.soroptimistloomis.com and find Soroptimist Loomis Basin @SILoomis on Facebook and Instagram. The club meets on the first and third Wednesday of the month from 5:30 – 7 p.m. in Loomis. Soroptimist (soroptimist.org) is an international volunteer service organization for women who invest in dreams through education projects that lead to economic empowerment for women and girls, locally and globally. Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin is a 501(c)(3) organization.