Auburn, CA- Over 137 acres of agricultural land and blue oak woodland are planned for conservation in North Auburn, with the Placer County Board of Supervisors approving the use of $205,000 of Placer Legacy open space funds. The funding will contribute to an agricultural conservation easement that will be held by the private nonprofit Placer Land Trust.

The Beard Ranch, owned by Patricia L. Beard, represents a unique opportunity to preserve property that protects working agricultural land, watershed health and habitat. The property contains 78 acres of blue oak woodland habitat and provides important open space and viewshed benefits. The Beard family has maintained a cattle operation on the property since 1955 and the property is designated by the state as high-priority “Farmland of Local Importance”. Raccoon Creek is located immediately adjacent to the ranch.

“Having known the Beard family and being familiar with the ranch for many years, I am pleased to see the property put into a conservation easement. It preserves 137 acres of open space, range land, and many acres of Oak Woodlands,” said District 3 Supervisor Jim Holmes.

“I know Patty Beard from old Placer County 4H days, so for me there’s a personal connection, and it’s a beautiful piece of property and a fabulous addition to our collection,” said District 2 Supervisor Robert Weygandt.

The board’s approval of funds is contingent upon grant funding coming from California Conservation Sustainable Agricultural Lands Conservation Program and California Farmland Conservancy Program, both funded by California Climate Investments/ Cap-and-Trade Program and secured by the Placer Land Trust.

The county’s contribution to purchasing an agricultural conservation easement helps accomplish the Placer Legacy Open Space and Agricultural Conservation Program goals while complementing the Placer County Conservation Program.

Placer Legacy is a proposed county program designed to protect and conserve open space and agricultural lands. The PCCP is a progressive and proactive strategy for identifying where development should occur in western Placer County while preserving important natural and agricultural resources.

More information about Placer Legacy is available by calling the Planning Services Division at 530-745-3000 or visiting the Placer Legacy website, here.



