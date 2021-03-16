LINCOLN, CA – Thunder Valley Casino Resort is proud to announce that construction is officially underway for The Venue at Thunder Valley.

Conceptual walk-through

This morning, members of the United Auburn Indian Community Tribal Council, Thunder Valley Executives and local elected officials, chambers and community groups gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the property’s new 150,000 square foot state-of the art entertainment venue.

“Today marks a momentous milestone for the United Auburn Indian Community and Thunder Valley Casino Resort,” said Dawn Clayton, General Manager of Thunder Valley. “The Venue at Thunder Valley will allow us to expand our entertainment footprint in a big way as we continue to provide unparalleled experiences for our guests.”

4,500 seat capacity

Once completed, The Venue will have 4,500 seats and host musical acts, comedic performances and sporting events, and will provide large event space for conferences and banquets.

The Venue’s facilities have been designed with a vision that is both modern and sophisticated and will feature multi-level spaces and amenities, abundant concessions offering food, beer and wine, cutting edge sound and video systems and much more.

“The United Auburn Indian Community is proud to have the ability to continue to position Thunder Valley as Northern California’s premier entertainment destination,” said Gene Whitehouse, Chairman of the United Auburn Indian Community. “The Venue is the future of entertainment at Thunder Valley and we look forward to attracting big-name performers year-round.”

$100 million price tag

The Venue will cost $100 million and is anticipated to be completed by early 2023. The project’s General Contractor is McCarthy Building Companies, and the Architectural Design Firm is OTJ Architects.

In total, the project will create over 200 construction jobs.

“Since opening in 2003, Thunder Valley has experienced tremendous growth and monumental success,” said Clayton. “The accomplishments of our award-winning property are a true testament to our loyal guests and the hard work and dedication of our phenomenal team members. We plan to announce our opening acts soon and cannot wait to welcome you to The Venue at Thunder Valley.”

Thunder Valley Casino Resort has been in the elite ranks of AAA Four Diamond award-winning resort destinations since 2011. Located 30 miles east of Sacramento, Thunder Valley Casino Resort offers 270,000 square feet of gaming space – including 3,500 slot and video machines, 100 table games, a live poker room with space for tournaments of up to 500 players, and a Bingo Room with a capacity of up to 800 players.

Thunder Valley has 18 restaurants and bars, including High Steaks Steakhouse, Red Lantern and a 500-seat Buffet as well as Illusions, Lobby Bar, Thunder Bar and High Steaks Bar. Thunder Valley Casino Resort is also home to a luxury, 17-story hotel with 408 rooms, including 40 suites and an expansive outdoor pool complete with private cabanas and Coconut, a poolside bar.

The Spa at Thunder Valley features a full menu of services and specials designed to offer a one-of-a-kind, Four-Diamond resort getaway. The Spa provides an uplifting and restorative experience through a variety of body massages, facial treatments, and more.

Additionally, Thunder Valley has a 3,700-space parking structure that leads guests directly into the casino and hotel. For more information on upcoming promotions, entertainment and ticket sales, or to make a reservation at Thunder Valley’s AAA Four Diamond resort, visit www. thundervalleyresort.com.

The United Auburn Indian Community opened Thunder Valley in June 2003.