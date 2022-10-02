Opening Night Shows at “The Venue” announced for 2023

Lincoln, Calif. – Thunder Valley Casino Resort outdoor concerts has announced it’s initial 2023 shows scheduled for The Venue with the Eagles kicking it off on opening night, February 17th. The following two night will see performances from Bruno Mars and Santana.

The new entertainment facility is currently undergoing final touches before it’s official launch. October 1, 2022 marks the final show at Thunder Valley’s Outdoor Concert series after a successful 18 year run.

2023 The Venue at Thunder Valley Concert Schedule

Feb 17, 2023: Eagles

Feb 18, 2023: Bruno Mars

Feb 19, 2023: Santana

For over 18 years, Thunder Valley has prided itself on providing award-winning entertainment, services, and accommodations, and opening The Venue is the pinnacle of our commitment to our guests,” said Dawn Clayton, General Manager of Thunder Valley. “The Venue at Thunder Valley allows us to expand our entertainment footprint in a big way as we continue to position ourselves as the industry leader in Northern California. We are extremely excited to welcome you to The Venue at Thunder Valley for our extraordinary grand opening weekend in February.”

4,500 capacity

Once completed, The Venue will have 4,500 seats and will host musical acts, comedic performances, and sporting events all year long. It also will provide large event space for conferences and banquets.

The Venue’s facilities have been designed with a vision that is both modern and sophisticated and will feature multi-level spaces and amenities, cutting edge sound and video systems, abundant concessions offering food, beer, and wine, and much more.

Year-round events

“Our new innovative entertainment venue is unlike anything in this region, and the United Auburn Indian Community is thrilled to see Thunder Valley remain as Northern California’s premier entertainment destination,” said Gene Whitehouse, Chairman of the United Auburn Indian Community. “With the opening of The Venue, we will now be able to host events inside year-round, and we look forward to continuing to present big-name performers.”

The $100 million venue was constructed by McCarthy Building Companies and OTJ Architects.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 6th, Thunder Rewards Members will have the exclusive chance to purchase tickets for Eagles on-site at Thunder Valley at the Rewards Center Box Office. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 7th and can be purchased online at www.thundervalleyresort.com/entertainment or at the Rewards Center Box Office between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

