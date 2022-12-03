Parade Cancelled, Tree Lighting Rescheduled
Lincoln, Calif. – The Lincoln Hometown Christmas parade has been cancelled due to inclement weather. The Lincoln Hometown Christmas Celebration and Tree Lighting has been rescheduled for Thursday, December 8, 2022.
The celebration will take place from 5:00- 8:00 pm, rain or shine.
Lincoln Tree Lighting
NEW DATE & TIME!
December 8, 2022
Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Lincoln, CA
