Parade Cancelled, Tree Lighting Rescheduled

Lincoln, Calif. – The Lincoln Hometown Christmas parade has been cancelled due to inclement weather. The Lincoln Hometown Christmas Celebration and Tree Lighting has been rescheduled for Thursday, December 8, 2022.

The celebration will take place from 5:00- 8:00 pm, rain or shine.

Lincoln Tree Lighting

NEW DATE & TIME!

December 8, 2022

Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Lincoln, CA

