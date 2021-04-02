Property owners encouraged to become familiar with new PCCP application processes

Lincoln, CA – With final federal permits pending for the Placer County Conservation Program, property owners planning improvements in unincorporated western Placer County and the City of Lincoln are encouraged to become familiar with new PCCP application, permitting and fee requirements that will soon take effect.

Approved by the Placer County Board of Supervisors in September 2020, and Lincoln in October 2020, the PCCP covers more than 260,000 acres of western Placer County, with roughly 47,000 acres becoming part of an interconnected reserve system to protect covered fish and wildlife species and their habitat.

The PCCP will streamline development permitting processes by extending its state and federal permit coverage to proposed covered activities in the plan area, including private development projects and public infrastructure projects.

Under the related Aquatic Resources Program, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Central Valley Regional Water Quality Board will be implementing an abbreviated permitting process for projects under Sections 401/404 of the federal Clean Water Act.

The PCCP plan area is divided into two portions – Valley and Foothills. The Valley portion of the plan area comprises Lincoln and unincorporated western Placer County, below roughly 200 feet in elevation. The Foothills portion comprises the unincorporated communities along the Interstate 80 corridor, the unincorporated Auburn area, and the northern foothills.

What does it apply to?

The new PCCP-related application and review processes will apply to grading permits, building permits, subdivisions, and other projects converting vacant land to developed uses, and where impacts occur to species habitat including oak woodlands, wetlands, grasslands and streams. A new fee structure has been developed and applies to improvements of at least 5,000 square feet on existing developed parcels and undeveloped parcels greater than 20,000 square feet.

Projects covered by the PCCP will be assessed for land conversion and special habitat fees, both of which can be reduced by avoidance of wetland areas and streams. For projects located in the Foothills portion of the plan area that are otherwise exempt from the PCCP, there will be an open space and fire hazard fee of $2,279 per dwelling unit.

More information and details on the new PCCP application processes and fees are available at https://www.placer.ca.gov/PCCP