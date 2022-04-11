Seeking public comment on proposed development

Folsom, Calif.- UC Davis prepared a Draft Environmental Impact Report for the UC Davis Folsom Center for Health project and is seeking public comment. The UC Regents is the land use authority for the proposed project and the lead agency for environmental review.

The proposed development includes about 400,000 square feet of building space for wellness and healthcare services.

The proposed project site is approximately 34 acres at the southwest corner of Highway 50 and Bidwell Street.

The proposed project includes

110,000 square foot medical office building.

114,000 square foot ambulatory surgery center.

80,000 square foot hotel with approximately 100 rooms.

86,000 square foot micro-hospital, including an emergency department with up to 30 beds.

The public review period for the Draft EIR ends May 16. UC Davis will also conduct a virtual public hearing during the public comment period. The public hearing will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. April 14.

To review and stay up to date, visit Draft EIR site.