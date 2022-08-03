City to receive $4 Million in Federal Funds for Riley Street Active Transportation Project

Folsom, Calif.- The City of Folsom is set to receive $4 million in federal funding for Riley Street safety improvements, including upgraded sidewalks and new bike lanes.

The Riley Street project was included as a Community Project Funding request in the FY23 House Transportation, Housing and Urban Development (THUD) Appropriations bill, which passed the House of Representatives this week.

The upcoming project will benefit the Folsom community by improving pedestrian safety and connectivity from the Central Business District and Sutter Middle School to the Historic District and light rail station. The city will add sidewalks and bike lanes along Riley Street from East Bidwell Street to Sutter Street.

Rep. Ami Bera helped secure the funds for the project as part of a push to expand and improve the Sacramento region’s roadways, bike lanes, and public transportation options. Two additional projects received funding that will also benefit Folsom are:

The Sacramento Regional Transit District’s Gold Line light rail station conversions, including Historic Folsom Station. This project will complete phase two construction of four low-floor light rail station conversions to accommodate new low-floor light rail vehicles.

Capital SouthEast Connector – D3a Class I Multi-Use Path. This project will construct a new, three-mile stretch of regional Class 1 Multi-Use path parallel to White Rock Road in the County of Sacramento/City of Folsom and install broadband infrastructure.