Support groups, classes and entertainment

Folsom, Calif.,- The Folsom Senior Center is hosting a welcome reception starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 6. Seniors ages 55+ are invited to come and enjoy complimentary juice and donuts as they get reacquainted with friends and staff.

The Senior Center Lounge will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday starting July 6 — drop in and enjoy books, board games, and friendly conversation. Starting July 12, the Off-Key Singers and Mah Jongg will be offered. Additional activities, including bingo and book club, will be added later in July and August. Find the complete schedule in the current digital Rec Guide.

Parkinson’s Support Group

The Parkinson’s Support Group resumes monthly meetings July 26. Other support services will restart over the course of the next few months and will be announced as they become available.

Classes, trail walks & more

In-person classes for seniors, including yoga and memoir writing are also scheduled to resume starting later this summer. Walk ‘n’ Talk – the popular guided group trail walk program – begins September 2. Seniors are also encouraged to register for a wide variety of adult fine arts programs offered at the Folsom Art Center.

The Folsom Senior Center is located at 48 Natoma Street. Learn more about the programs and services online and find details about classes and activities in the digital Rec Guide. Call 916-461-6601 with questions.

Visit the Folsom Senior Center Online

