Available on Friday and Saturdays along with Special Events

Folsom, Calif.- The Folsom Historic District has launched a brand new ride-share app that allows easy access to the Folsom Historic District’s free visitor shuttle service.

The “Historic Folsom Shuttle” app has the familiar look and feel of a traditional on-demand ride share app. The shuttle operates in the Folsom Historic District every Friday and Saturday evening from 4:30pm -10:30pm and during special events.

A Local Family Business A Local Family Business A Local Family Business A Local Family Business

Once visitors arrive in the Folsom Historic District and park their car, they can pull up the app, select a destination and hail a shuttle ride. Users are instantly notified of their wait time and can follow their shuttle driver’s location on the map.

Reduce parking headaches

The shuttles are electric, state of the art, enclosed, seat six people comfortably and have climate control. They allow visitors to dramatically reduce the time spent searching for nearby parking. The app also allows convenient access to information on the Folsom Historic District’s many businesses and services.

Visitors should search for the “Historic Folsom Shuttle” app on their Apple or Android phone and download it before their visit.

Visitors are encouraged to park in the FREE parking garage located at 905 Leidesdorff Street, or in any of the other free parking areas located throughout the Folsom Historic District. The shuttle service is free to visitors, although tips are gladly accepted by the shuttle drivers.

FREE Parking Garage