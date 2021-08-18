Live Performance scheduled for August 27

Folsom, Calif.- The Folsom Historic District Association is proud to present an evening of music by local pianist and vocalist Rick Esterling. Rick’s baritone voice and rhythmic stride piano style combine to create emotive, toe-tapping renditions of some of the very best music from the 20th century.

Raised mostly in Alabama, Rick has musical roots in southern rock, honky tonk, country, easy listening, R & B, pop, Mississippi blues, classic rock, and later tin pan alley, jazz, big band, and swing. Rick enjoys the music of John Phillips Sousa as much as John Williams as much as John Prine, John Denver, John Fogerty, and Jon Bon Jovi.

Join us for an evening of music, storytelling, and frivolity at the beautiful Zittel Family Amphitheater under the calm and gentle night skies of historic Folsom, CA. Bring your friends, chairs and a picnic. Parking is also free parking at 905 Leidesdorff Street Folsom.

Zittel Family Amphitheater, Folsom CA

Friday, August 27, 2021

8:00pm – 9:30pm

200 Wool St, Folsom, CA 95630

Free Concert & Free Parking

A piano and vocal retrospective of 50 years of country, rock, jazz, and pop from 1950 – 2000.

