Online development permit and processing system

Folsom, Calif.- The City of Folsom is launching eTRAKiT, a new online development permit and processing system, on March 14. The convenient, new tool will streamline requests and make it even easier to interact with the city’s Community Development Department.

The new digital eTRAKiT portal is a one-stop shop for all development-related permits, plans, and activities. Customers can apply for building permits and planning entitlements, schedule inspections, check the status of a permit or project, and pay online with credit cards or electronic checks. Access these services online – without taking a trip to City Hall.

Roseville Today sponsor Roseville Today sponsor Roseville Today sponsor Roseville Today sponsor

The new system also combines the eTRAKiT portal with an improved version of ProjectDox, the city’s electronic plan review program.

New Automated Inspection Hotline.

In addition to eTRAKiT, customers can call the new automated hotline at 916-573-6734 to schedule inspections. The new system provides tools and real-time information, fees, inspections, and review information regarding permit and entitlement applications.

Timeline

To prepare for the eTRAKiT launch, permits will not be issued March 10-11 and building inspections will not be available on March 15.

For more information, please visit the city’s ePermit Center at www.folsom.ca.us/epermitcenter.