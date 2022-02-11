In-person Competition at Folsom High held under Strict Protocols
Sacramento, Calif.- Folsom High School, from the Folsom Cordova School District, was announced Saturday as the winner of the 2022 Sacramento County Academic Decathlon competition. The scholastic competition was held in-person under strict health and safety protocols following consultation with the Sacramento County Public Health Department.
The protocols paralleled those currently in place for in-person instruction and sporting events in public schools in Sacramento County and were informed by guidance from the Sacramento County Public Health Department, Supplemental K-12 School Guidance: 2021-22 School Year document.
Sixteen Sacramento County teams and two Placer County teams compete. The Placer County teams competed amongst themselves and were scored separately. The 2022 topic: Water – A Most Essential Resource.
Awards Ceremony
An awards ceremony was held immediately following Saturday’s event. During the ceremony, SAFE Credit Union CEO Dave Roughton and Board Chairman Terry Tremelling awarded college scholarships to the top-scoring students. A long-time Academic Decathlon sponsor, SAFE generously donated $10,000 in scholarships for top-scoring students.
The Folsom team will now advance to the statewide California Academic Decathlon, which will be held virtually in March. The winning California team moves on to the national competition.
Rankings and Results
Top-Scoring Teams
1st Place: Folsom High School (Folsom Cordova USD)
2nd Place: Vista del Lago High School (Folsom Cordova USD)
3rd Place: Bella Vista High School (San Juan USD)
4th Place: Christian Brothers High School (Diocese of Sacramento)
5th Place: Mira Loma High School (San Juan USD)
Other Participating Schools
- Capital Christian (Sacramento)
- Christian Brothers (Diocese of Sacramento)
- El Camino Fundamental High School (San Juan USD)
- Elk Grove High School (Elk Grove USD)
- Folsom High School (Folsom Cordova USD)
- Inderkum High School (Natomas USD)
- McClatchy High School (Sacramento City USD)
- Monterey Trail High School (Elk Grove USD)
- Pleasant Grove High School (Elk Grove USD)
- Rio Linda High School (Twin Rivers USD)
- Sheldon High School (Elk Grove USD)
- St. Francis High School (Diocese of Sacramento USD)
- Vista del Lago High School (Folsom Cordova USD)