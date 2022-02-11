In-person Competition at Folsom High held under Strict Protocols

Sacramento, Calif.- Folsom High School, from the Folsom Cordova School District, was announced Saturday as the winner of the 2022 Sacramento County Academic Decathlon competition. The scholastic competition was held in-person under strict health and safety protocols following consultation with the Sacramento County Public Health Department.

The protocols paralleled those currently in place for in-person instruction and sporting events in public schools in Sacramento County and were informed by guidance from the Sacramento County Public Health Department, Supplemental K-12 School Guidance: 2021-22 School Year document.

Sixteen Sacramento County teams and two Placer County teams compete. The Placer County teams competed amongst themselves and were scored separately. The 2022 topic: Water – A Most Essential Resource.

Awards Ceremony

An awards ceremony was held immediately following Saturday’s event. During the ceremony, SAFE Credit Union CEO Dave Roughton and Board Chairman Terry Tremelling awarded college scholarships to the top-scoring students. A long-time Academic Decathlon sponsor, SAFE generously donated $10,000 in scholarships for top-scoring students.

The Folsom team will now advance to the statewide California Academic Decathlon, which will be held virtually in March. The winning California team moves on to the national competition.

Rankings and Results

Top-Scoring Teams

1st Place: Folsom High School (Folsom Cordova USD)

2nd Place: Vista del Lago High School (Folsom Cordova USD)

3rd Place: Bella Vista High School (San Juan USD)

4th Place: Christian Brothers High School (Diocese of Sacramento)

5th Place: Mira Loma High School (San Juan USD)

Other Participating Schools