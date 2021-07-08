Blistering Heatwave descending upon Northern California

Folsom, Calif.- The City of Folsom will open a cooling center during the upcoming heatwave from Friday, July 9 to Monday, July 12. The Folsom Public Library meeting room, located at 411 Stafford Street, will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday.

A cool, air-conditioned space and water will be provided at the cooling center managed by Folsom Public Library staff and the Folsom Fire Department Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). Masks are required at all times and will be provided.

Additional cooling centers throughout Sacramento County will be open during this time due to expected higher than average temperatures.

For the latest cooling center locations, dates and hours, dial 2-1-1 or visit 211sacramento.org. Find bus routes/stops to cooling center locations on this interactive map. For information about the City of Folsom cooling center, call the Folsom Police Department non-emergency line at 916-461-6400. If you are experiencing any heat-related medical conditions, call 911.

Due to the continued extreme heat, the Folsom Skate and Bike Parks at Cummings Family Park are operating on a modified schedule from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily Friday, July 9 through Monday, July 12. No late afternoon or evening hours are available through July 12. Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 9 – 12.

Head over to the aquatic center for some cool fun! The Steve Miklos Aquatic Center, 1200 Riley Street, is open from 1 to 5 p.m. daily for recreation swim. Come and enjoy the new interactive play structure, water slide, and refreshing pools.