Volunteers expected to exceed 2,500 in community-wide event

Folsom, CA – More than 2,500 volunteers will complete over 100 service projects in Folsom on Saturday, September 18, at Folsom’s eighth annual Community Service Day.

This major citywide event mobilizes volunteers of all ages and interests to complete projects throughout Folsom that make a positive, lasting impact.

Projects include:

Citywide Food Drive

Building of Historic District Parklets

Trail Stencilling

Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary Landscaping

School Beautification

LEGO Sorting

Invasive Weed Removal at Lew Howard Community Park

Rock Painting

Sports Field Renovation

Adult Fitness Station

Blood Drive, Donation Drive, COVID-19 Vaccines

Military Care Packages and Thank You Cards

P&SVRR Railroad Clean Up

Folsom Lake Clean Up

Volunteers must register in advance at www.folsomcommunityservice.org. Volunteer check-in takes place at Lakeside Church, 745 Oak Avenue Parkway, between 7 and 8 a.m. All volunteers will receive a complimentary T-shirt, volunteer bag, and breakfast. Most projects take place between 8:30 a.m. and noon.

Food Drive

Folsom’s Community Service Day also includes a citywide food drive for Twin Lakes Food Bank. Hundreds of volunteers will drop off empty grocery bags and a food needs wish list on every doorstep in Folsom. Volunteers will return the morning of Saturday, September 18, to pick up food donations left in view of the street. If every Folsom household donates one bag of groceries, Folsom’s hungry can be fed for one year.

A donation drive is also planned for Community Service Day. Community members and volunteers are encouraged to drop off bicycles, eyeglasses, yarn, fabric, LEGOs, purses, and Christmas gifts between 7 a.m. and noon in front of Lakeside Church.

Blood Drive

Vitalant will host a Community Service Day blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Folsom Community Center, 52 Natoma Street. Donors must make an appointment in advance. Learn more at www.folsomcommunityservice.org/blood-drive.

Health care company Curative will offer a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic and PCR testing on Community Service Day. The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lakeside Church, 745 Oak Avenue Parkway. Vaccines available include Pfizer for ages 12+ and Johnson & Johnson for ages 18+. To make an appointment for a vaccine, visit https://curative.com/sites/31711. To make an appointment for a PCR test, visit https://curative.com/sites/32429.

Community Service Day is organized by the City of Folsom, local businesses, and community organizations. The annual event is made possible thanks to generous sponsorship support from Intel, Dignity Health, Style Media Group, Folsom Telegraph, Lakeside Church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, PGL Financial, Revolutions Naturopathic, Kikkoman Foods Foundation, Inc., Micron Technology, Kiefer Consulting, Green Acres Nursery & Supply, Reliance Home Loans, Elliott Homes, SAFE Credit Union, WinCo Foods, Kaiser Permanente, The Greater Folsom Partnership, Fairest Cleaning and Restoration, and American River Ace Hardware.