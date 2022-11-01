Merrymaking & Holiday Fun in Historic Folsom

Folsom, Calif. – Celebrate the holidays in Historic Folsom on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting and accompanying festivities that include singing, dancing and merrymaking of all kinds.

The tree lighting is scheduled for 7:30pm in the center of the Folsom Ice Rink in the plaza.

Schedule

Fun for all ages including a visit from Santa.

6:00 – 8:00 pm – Santa Visits and photos sponsored by Lakeside Church – Sutter St and Decatur

6:00 – 7:00 pm – Leighton Dance Project, Theory Dance and more added weekly on the Zittle Family Amphitheater Stage

6:00 – 9:00 pm – Visit the plaza for face painting, bounce houses, wreath making, and more.

6:00 – 7:00 pm – River Bells Sacramento hand bell and chime performance

6:00 – 9:00 pm – Pop up performers on Sutter Street 700 block

7:00 – 7:15 pm – Sutter Street Theater Singing Christmas Carols – Ice Rink Steps

7:15 – 7:30 pm – Tree Lighting festivities begin

7:30 Sharp COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTS UP

7:30 – 8:30 pm – Lakeside Band playing live at the ice rink, pop and Christmas music

Sutter Street Parking Garage

905 Leidesdorff St

$2 fee

Come visit and explore Historic Folsom while enjoying fun interactive event booths, music, Santa visits, ice skating and more

The entire district is closed to vehicle traffic and transformed into a picturesque Christmas Village. Activities stretch from the Plaza all the way up Historic Sutter Street.

