Connection between Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova, and Folsom

Folsom, Calif.- Progress continues on the Capital SouthEast Connector project-a 34-mile expressway that will connect the southern area of Sacramento County to El Dorado County in the east and serve as a connection between Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova, and Folsom.

Crews completed construction on a four-lane bridge over Alder Creek and the realignment and widening of Prairie City and White Rock roads. Prairie City Road has reopened to motorists and White Rock Road will be fully open in the spring.

Also in spring, construction will begin on the Scott Road extension. The project will realign the existing Scott Road to a signalized intersection at White Rock and Prairie City roads.

Commuter Alternative

When complete, the long-planned Capital SouthEast Connector project will serve as a commute alternative to Highways 50 and 99, relieve traffic congestion, and improve roadway safety. This large-scale project is divided into segments that are being completed as funding is available. Learn more at www.connectorjpa.net.