United Auburn Indian Community lends local support

AUBURN, CA – The United Auburn Indian Community (UAIC) is proud to announce its contribution of $100,000 to the Penryn Fire Protection District (PFPD) to assist in the purchase of a new fire engine.

The UAIC Tribal Council, led by Chairman Gene Whitehouse, recently presented a check to PFPD Chief Mitch Higgins at the UAIC Tribal Offices in Auburn.

“On behalf of the UAIC, it is a sincere privilege to have the ability to support the Penryn Fire Protection District,” said Chairman Whitehouse. “It is our hope that this contribution will assist in the agency’s efforts to continue to provide critical services to our local communities.”

The new fire engine will enable PFPD to continue to serve a wide range of citizens in Placer County, including residential neighborhoods, local businesses and recreational visitors.

“The Penryn Fire Protection District is grateful for the United Auburn Indian Community’s generous donation and unwavering support for our agency,” said Chief Mitch Higgins. “Our new fire engine gives us the ability to provide exceptional public safety while also ensuring the continued safety of our firefighters.”

This contribution is the latest example of the UAIC’s support of local fire districts and departments. Earlier this year, the Tribe partnered with several fire agencies, including the PFPD, Rocklin City Fire and South Placer Fire District, to provide unique fire training to benefit dozens of firefighters.

Over the course of several days, the fire agencies performed various drills and survival training tactics at the Tribe’s property on Taylor Road.

Penryn Fire Protection District

The Penryn Fire Protection District (PFPD) is located 30 miles east of Sacramento on Interstate 80 and covers an area of 10.5 square miles, serving 1,164 homes, 63 businesses and a permanent population of nearly 6,000 people.

United Auburn Indian Community

The United Auburn Indian Community (UAIC) is a federally recognized Indian tribe, comprised of both Miwok and Maidu Indians. The historic Auburn Rancheria is located in the Sierra Nevada foothills near Auburn, California. The Tribe operates as a sovereign nation and is governed by its Tribal Council, which consists of the chairperson, vice-chairperson, treasurer, secretary and council member at large. As the governing entity for destinations like Thunder Valley Casino Resort and Whitney Oaks Golf Club and as an investor in companies like Danny Wimmer Presents, the UAIC is invested in enriching the community through economic development, education services and a commitment to aid philanthropic programs.