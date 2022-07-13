Eligible applicants may receive up to $2,000

Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Air Pollution Control District is pleased to announce the opportunity for Placer County residents to receive an incentive to replace their pre-1990, high-polluting wood stove with a cleaner-burning, more efficient stove or insert.

Eligible applicants can receive a $599 incentive to replace an existing uncertified wood stove with a new EPA-certified wood or pellet stove, fireplace insert, or an electric or gas heating device. Low-income applicants or applicants residing in a designated low-income community may be eligible for an enhanced incentive up to $2,000. In addition to these amounts, approved applicants may be reimbursed for the cost of the building permit.

Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Join Roseville Today July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today July 22 @ Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today on July 22 @

Particulate Matter

Wood smoke contains fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, that can be a health issue for you and your neighbors. These microscopic particles can get into your eyes and respiratory system, where they may cause burning eyes, a runny nose, and illnesses such as bronchitis. Exposure to such particles can affect both your lungs and your heart.

Numerous scientific studies have linked particle pollution exposure to a variety of health problems. Fine particles can make asthma symptoms worse and trigger asthma attacks. They can also trigger heart attacks, stroke, irregular heart rhythms, and heart failure, especially in people who are already at risk for these conditions. People with heart or lung diseases, children, and older adults are the most likely to be affected by particle pollution exposure.

EPA

The US Environmental Protection Agency estimates that replacing an uncertified stove with an EPA-certified stove reduces up to 100 pounds of particulate matter emissions each year – that’s the equivalent of five diesel buses.

Keep your home and community healthy by upgrading to a new, efficient, EPA-certified wood-burning, gas or electric appliance. Today’s wood-burning appliances burn cleaner and produce less smoke inside and outside your home. Efficient wood-burning appliances burn one-third less wood, saving time and money.

Limited funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-approval is required prior to old wood stove removal. Interested applicants in Placer and El Dorado counties can call the El Dorado Air Quality Management District at (530) 621-7501, or visit edccleanair.org to determine eligibility and submit an application.

Related