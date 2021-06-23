Serving unpaid terms, taskforce meets at least quarterly

Auburn, Calif.,- Affordable housing in Placer County has nine new champions today, with the county Board of Supervisors voting unanimously to appoint the members of its new Housing Development Advisory Taskforce.

Composed of local industry experts in commercial and residential development, realty, lending, land use and housing advocacy, the volunteer task force will act as an advisory group to the Board of Supervisors – helping identify and recommend affordable housing projects and initiatives for the board’s consideration.

“Our housing crisis is urgent but complex.” Robert Weygandt, District 2 Supervisor

The board approved the creation of the task force and began seeking applicants in February, following the establishment of Housing Trust Placer, a private housing trust to assist in identifying and securing funding for affordable housing projects.

“Our housing crisis is urgent but complex,” said Board Chair and District 2 Supervisor Robert Weygandt. “The depth of expertise our task force members bring – in the challenges our residents are experiencing, but also in possible solutions – is going to be invaluable to our community as we work to resolve it together.”

A total of 37 people applied to fill nine open seats on the Placer County Housing Development Advisory Taskforce. The Board of Supervisors appointed the following applicants:

Lynda Timmers, representing builders with residential infill development experience;

Sue Thompson, representing local community foundations;

Jackline Hoyt, representing residential real estate brokers;

Tim Onderko; representing commercial real estate brokers;

Ryan Hensley, representing mortgage brokers;

Maggie Tides, a lawyer with land use experience;

Todd James, Ph.D.; a student housing advocate;

Jaime Knacke, holding the at-large seat for housing advocates;

and Gary Mapa, holding the at-large seat for realtors.

The task force will also provide support to Housing Trust Placer on housing development proposals, and coordinate with the Mountain Housing Council and the Tahoe Truckee Workforce Housing Agency on housing projects or sites in the North Lake Tahoe region.

Task force members will variously serve unpaid two- or three-year terms and meet at least quarterly. All task force applicants and other industry representatives, such as the North State Building Industry Association, are invited to participate in task force meetings but won’t be voting members.