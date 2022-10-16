System for food, healthcare, employment assistance

Auburn, Calif. – On October 31, Placer will join dozens of other California counties in transitioning to a new, easy-to-use universal public benefits system. With this change, the current MyBenefits CalWIN (MyBCW) public portal will change to a new website: BenefitsCal.com.

This will be a new simple way for community members to apply for, view and renew benefits for health coverage, food and cash assistance. BenefitsCal will make it easier than ever to apply for benefits online, upload documents, report changes and renew benefits. The transition from MyBCW to BenefitsCal will not impact clients’ current benefits, but they will need to create a new account to use BenefitsCal after Oct. 31.

“We are very excited for the improvements and also ask for a bit of patience during this transition. In the end we look forward to a more seamless experience for our customers.” Greg Geisler, Human Services director

Supported Program Applications

The BenefitsCal website will support applications for CalFresh, Medi-Cal/County Medical Services Program, CalWORKs, General Relief, Disaster CalFresh and the Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants.

To accommodate the transition, the Human Services call center and offices in Rocklin, Auburn and Tahoe will be closed after 12 p.m. on Oct. 26 and all day on Oct. 28. There will also be two weeks of modified hours once the offices and call center reopen on Oct. 31 with details available on the Human Services website.

Wait times may be impacted during the transition as staff adjust and customer questions increase. Customers who may have started an application in the old system should plan to finish by Oct. 26, or will need to begin a new application after creating an account in BenefitsCal starting Oct. 31.

related