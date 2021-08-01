Back-to-School Family Resource Fair for Families in Need

Auburn, Calif.- The Placer County Office of Education is hosting a Education Resource Fair that will take place in Auburn at the Gold Country Fairgrounds on Monday, August 2, 2021 from 3:00- 6:00 pm.

Designed for for families in need, where students can receive backpacks filled with school supplies, hygiene kits, resources and more. Children are required to be present to receive backpacks.

A walk-thru option is available for those who are unable to drive. Masks are Required.

This event is available to students in need who are attending school in Placer County.

Espanol

Para mas informacion en espanol llame a Evelyn Del Bosque al 530-745-1486. Habra opiciones de cuidados de salud gratis y recursos familiares.

Map & Directions

Roseville Today’s Back to School Guide